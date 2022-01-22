Tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be shown at this year's parade. Moreover, tableaux of nine ministries and departments of the Central government will be shown at this year's parade, they stated. These nine tableaux would be Education and Skill Development, Civil Aviation, Communications and Posts, Home Affairs, Housing, Textiles, Law and Justice, Jal Shakti, and Culture, they added. Therefore, a total of 21 tableaux would be shown at this year's parade.

