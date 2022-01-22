This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Republic Day Parade 2022: Meanwhile, the tableau proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were rejected by the subject expert committee
A total of 21 tableaux would be shown at this year's parade
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
On this year's Republic Day, the tableau of Haryana will also be included in the parade. The state will show the power of Haryana players on Rajpath. 10 Olympians will be part of the tableau. At the same time, a life-size replica of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be the main attraction.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On this year's Republic Day, the tableau of Haryana will also be included in the parade. The state will show the power of Haryana players on Rajpath. 10 Olympians will be part of the tableau. At the same time, a life-size replica of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be the main attraction.
Meanwhile, the tableau proposals of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal were rejected by the subject expert committee for this year's Republic Day parade.
Tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be shown at this year's parade. Moreover, tableaux of nine ministries and departments of the Central government will be shown at this year's parade, they stated. These nine tableaux would be Education and Skill Development, Civil Aviation, Communications and Posts, Home Affairs, Housing, Textiles, Law and Justice, Jal Shakti, and Culture, they added. Therefore, a total of 21 tableaux would be shown at this year's parade.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tableaux of Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will be shown at this year's parade. Moreover, tableaux of nine ministries and departments of the Central government will be shown at this year's parade, they stated. These nine tableaux would be Education and Skill Development, Civil Aviation, Communications and Posts, Home Affairs, Housing, Textiles, Law and Justice, Jal Shakti, and Culture, they added. Therefore, a total of 21 tableaux would be shown at this year's parade.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tableaus will go to Red Fort and will be parked over there for public display but marching contingents will stop at National Stadium.
Tableaus will go to Red Fort and will be parked over there for public display but marching contingents will stop at National Stadium.
The number of people allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year is likely to be curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the Covid-19 situation. This year, the seats will be reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers, and others.
The number of people allowed to attend the Republic Day parade this year is likely to be curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the Covid-19 situation. This year, the seats will be reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers, and others.
Nearly 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade, compared to around 1.25 lakh people in 2020, due to the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nearly 25,000 people were allowed to attend the last year's parade, compared to around 1.25 lakh people in 2020, due to the pandemic.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed for the event. Children below 15 years will not be permitted to attend the event.
Only double vaccinated adults and children above the age of 15 who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed for the event. Children below 15 years will not be permitted to attend the event.
For the first time, the Republic Day Parade will start a little early. The parade would start at 10.30 AM instead of 10 AM to provide better visibility.
For the first time, the Republic Day Parade will start a little early. The parade would start at 10.30 AM instead of 10 AM to provide better visibility.