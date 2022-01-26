Republic Day Parade: India celebrates 73rd Republic Day. In pictures

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi commenced on Wednesday amid Covid-19 scare and with various precautionary measures in place for protection. The National Flag was unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade commenced with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The parade is commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau participates in the Republic Day Parade for the first time. It showcases Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, incl helicopters and water aerodromes and over 80 lakh people have benefitted from it.

View Full Image Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, including helicopters and water aerodromes and over 80 lakh people have benefitted. Click on the image to enlarge

Meanwhile, the Seema Bhawani motorcycle team of the Border Security Force (BSF) completely wows crowds at the Republic Day parade.

View Full Image Seema Bhawani motorcycle team of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Republic Day parade. Click on the image to enlarge

Indian Air Force tableau displays the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future'. It showcases scaled-down models of MiG-21, Gnat, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Aslesha radar and Rafale aircraft.

The IAF tableau was based on the theme -- 'Indian Air Force transforming for the future'. Scaled down models of Rafale fighter jet, indigenously developed light combat helicopter (LCH) and 3D surveillance radar Aslesha MK-1 were part of the float.

View Full Image Indian Air Force tableau displays the theme 'Indian Air Force Transforming for the future'. Click on the image to enlarge

The country's first woman Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was part of the Indian Air Force tableau at the Republic Day parade. She is only the second woman fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau.

Last year, Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth became the first female fighter jet pilot to be part of the IAF tableau.

Singh, who is from Varanasi, joined the IAF in 2017 and was commissioned in the IAF's second batch of women fighter pilots. She had been flying MiG-21 Bison aircraft before flying the Rafale.

View Full Image The first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh at the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau today. Click on the image to enlarge

The famed BSF camel contingent, the 'dare devil' bikers of the ITBP and the marching contingents of other paramilitary forces like the CRPF and the CISF will be part of the Republic Day parade 2022. The picture below captures the camel-mounted band of the Border Security Force at the 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath.

View Full Image The Camel-mounted band of the Border Security Force at the 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath. Click on the image to enlarge

Indian Navy tableau participated in the Republic Day Parade, aiming to showcase the multi-dimensional capabilities of the Navy as well as highlight key inductions under 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' also finds a special mention.

View Full Image Indian Navy tableau participates in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. Click on the image to enlarge

The Indian Navy's tableau at the Republic Day parade depicted the 1946 naval uprising, which contributed to the country's Independence movement, and its marching contingent was led by a woman officer.

The uprising was started by the Royal Indian Navy's sailors of 'Talwar' ship on February 18, 1946, and it then spread to 78 ships.

View Full Image Indian Navy tableau participates in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. Click on the image to enlarge

View Full Image Indian Navy tableau participates in the Republic Day Parade at Rajpath. Click on the image to enlarge

The Indian Army showcased at the Republic Day parade the Centurion tank, PT-76 tank, 75/24 Pack howitzer and OT-62 TOPAZ armoured personnel carrier that played a major role in defeating Pakistan in the 1971 war.

View Full Image 75/24 Pack Howitzer MK-I indigenously developed gun system in front of the saluting dais during Republic Day parade at Rajpath, Click on the image to enlarge

