Republic Day parade to feature BrahMos, Akash, Suryastra systems, Arjun tanks

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, rocket launcher system 'Suryastra' with deep-strike capabilities, and Main Battle Tank Arjun will be among the key military platforms that India will showcase during the Republic Parade on the Kartavya Path on Monday.

The newly-raised Bhairav light commando battalion and Shaktiban Regiment, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camels will be part of the ceremonial event for the first time, officials said.

Marking another first, the contingent members of the mounted 61 Cavalry will be seen in battle gear, while key Army assets, including indigenous platforms accompanied by personnel, will roll down the Kartavya Path in a “phased battle array formation”.

The 61 Cavalry, known for its imposing presence with its members wearing ceremonial uniform and a striking headgear, has traditionally been the leading contingent of the armed forces in the ceremonial parade.

According to officials, India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during Operation Sindoor, at the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Monday.

The overarching theme of the event will be 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the ceremony that will commence at 10:30 and last for approximately 90 minutes.

The phased 'battle array format' of the Indian Army at the parade will include an aerial component, featuring a high mobility reconnaissance vehicle and India's first indigenously designed armoured light specialist vehicle.

Providing aerial support would be the indigenous Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter and its armed version, Rudra, in Prahar formation, demonstrating battlefield shaping, officials said.

The combat elements will then follow with T-90 Bhisma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand light combat helicopters.

Other mechanised columns will include the BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, and the Nag missile system (Tracked) Mk-2.

The other defence assets that will be showcased at the parade include BrahMos, Akash missile system, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS), Dhanush artillery gun, Divyastra Battery, and a static display of some drones.

Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) Suryastra, which can carry out surface-to-surface strikes up to 300 km, will be showcased at the parade for the first time, the officials said.

The parade will also see the debut of the Shaktiban Regiment, which has been set up in the artillery, equipped with a drone, counter-drone and loiter munition.

A tri-services tableau showcasing replicas of the major weapon systems deployed by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor last May is expected to be a major attraction at the parade.

The tableau will represent India's resolve to respond decisively to national security challenges, officials said. A glass-cased integrated operational centre, depicting Operation Sindoor in brief, will also roll down Kartavya Path.

While the Brahmos missile struck deadly blows to the enemy during the operation, the Akash missile systems and S-400 provided a protective shield.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase its Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), a hypersonic glide missile capable of engaging static and moving targets, designed to carry various payloads, the officials said.

The aerial fly-past, one of the most eagerly-awaited events at the parade, will witness the participation of 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters.

These include Rafale, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29 and Jaguar aircraft, complemented by strategic assets – C-130 and C-295, as well as the Indian Navy's P-8i aircraft.

The formations include Arjan, Vajraang, Varuna and Vijay.