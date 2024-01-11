Republic Day Celebrations: Rehearsals for the grand Republic Day parade have begun near India Gate in central Delhi, weeks ahead of the national celebration, as per a PTI report.

As rehearsals get into full swing, the report said traffic disruptions are expected near India Gate for more than four hours, as per alerts from the city police. In particular, the Delhi traffic police have urged the public to steer clear of Vijay Chowk and intersections around the landmark.

"Due to Republic Day Parade Rehearsal kindly avoid Vijay Chowk, Rafi Marg-Kartavyapath crossing, Janpath-Kartavyapath crossing, & Man Singh Road-Kartavyapath crossing from 0700 Hrs to 1130 Hrs on 11-01-2024." Delhi Police posted on the social media site X (formerly known as Twitter).

Similar traffic issues were encountered on Wednesday and are likely to continue through the week.

Varied Participation

Notably, for the first time this year, the Border Security Forces' Women Contingent & Brass Band Contingent will be a part of the Republic Day parade.

Speaking to ANI, BSF 25th Battalion Commandant Amal Kumar said the decision is in line with the government's advocacy for maximum participation from female security force members. He added that the contingent has 144 participants accompanied by the Assistant Commander and two Platoon Commanders as sub-inspectors. He added that the participants were chosen from across battalions and trained for march past and bearing, etc. before being finalised for the event.

Simultaneously, the month-long National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2024 has commenced at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt. A total of 2,274 cadets from all 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the camp, showcasing the largest-ever involvement of girl cadets with 907 girls.

The diverse representation includes 122 cadets from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, along with 171 from the North-Eastern Region, portraying a microcosm of 'Mini India'. The camp was initiated with the Sarva Dharma Puja on December 30, 2023.

Emmanuel Macron to be Chief Guest

French President Emmanuel Macron will be the chief guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, marking the 6th occasion of a French leader participating in this event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally invited President Macron to preside over the 75th Republic Day function.

In a message posted on his official X handle, PM Modi expressed anticipation, saying, "My Dear Friend President Emmanuel Macron, we eagerly look forward to receiving you as the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day. We will also celebrate the India-France strategic partnership and shared belief in democratic values. Bientot!"

Watch how the rehearsals are going here:

Parade rehersals at Kartavya Path