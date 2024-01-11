Republic Day: Rehearsals have begun ahead of the R-Day parade, holding up traffic. Watch
Republic Day celebrations: As rehearsals get into full swing, the report said traffic disruptions are expected near India Gate for more than four hours
Republic Day Celebrations: Rehearsals for the grand Republic Day parade have begun near India Gate in central Delhi, weeks ahead of the national celebration, as per a PTI report.
Early Morning practice
BSF Women Contingent & Brass Band Contingent will participate for the first time in the Republic Day parade
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!