The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the outfit that was part of the farmers protesting against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's infamous Farm Laws has announced that they will conduct a tractor march on Republic Day in twenty states in order to pay homage to the deceased farmers, who lost their lives in the violence that unraveled in Red Fort on 26 January, 2021.

In order to pay homage to the deceased farmers who lost their lives in the 1 year, 4 months, 2 days of protest , Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced the tractor march on 26 January, 2023.

The SKM will also hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' in Haryana's Jind on 26 January, the officials of the union told the mediapersons on Saturday. According to reports, the upcoming Mahapanchayat in January will discuss the next course of action by the SKM regarding the demand for swift action against the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The then ongoing Farmers' protest against the implementation of the three Farm Acts had decided to organise a tractor march as a part of their protests. However, during the march, a part of the rally deviated from the set path and moved towards Red Fort on the 72nd Republic Day in 2021.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has announced the Tractor march on 2 January, 2021 as a part of their then ongoing protest. The date of 26 January 2021 was chosen, according to the SKM leaders, because it coincided with the two-month anniversary of the farmers' protest and because "the Republic Day represents the supremacy of the people".

Some of the protesters deviated from their pre-sanctioned routes permitted by Delhi Police and breached the barricades. Some protesters reached central Delhi and resorted to vandalism and damage to public property. Other protestors reached the Red Fort and hoisted the Nishan Sahib (a Sikh religious flag) and farmer union flags on the mast on the rampart of the Red Fort.

According to the Delhi Police, 394 policemen and thousands of farmers were reported injured, 30 police vehicles were damaged.

The farmer unions blamed actor turned activist Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana for instigating the violence and hoisting a Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort.