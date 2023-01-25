R-Day: Samyukta Kisan Morcha announces tractor march to pay homage to deceased farmers2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:20 PM IST
- The SKM will also hold 'Kisan Maha Panchayat' in Haryana's Jind on 26 January
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the outfit that was part of the farmers protesting against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's infamous Farm Laws has announced that they will conduct a tractor march on Republic Day in twenty states in order to pay homage to the deceased farmers, who lost their lives in the violence that unraveled in Red Fort on 26 January, 2021.
