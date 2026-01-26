Rajasthan News: 10,000 kg of ammonium nitrate seized in major Nagaur police operation

Just ahead of Republic Day 2026, police in Nagaur carried out a major security operation under the Explosives Act, seizing a vast cache of explosive material and arresting one accused, officials said on Sunday.

The operation, described by authorities as one of the largest of its kind in Rajasthan, was conducted following sustained intelligence inputs indicating the illegal procurement, storage and movement of explosive substances in the district.

Intelligence inputs trigger major police operation Nagaur Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said district police acted on specific inputs and apprehended the accused, identified as Suleman Khan.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Kachhawa said:

"For quite some time, the Nagaur police had been receiving intelligence reports indicating that large quantities of explosive materials were being bought, sold, and stored in the district... Yesterday, the district police carried out a major operation... In the operation, one person, Suleman Khan, an accused in this case, has been arrested. A case has been registered under sections of the Explosives Act and organised crime. A large quantity of explosive material was seized from the site. This is possibly the biggest operation under the Explosives Act in the state."

Massive seizure of ammonium nitrate and detonators Police said a total of 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was recovered during the operation, along with a substantial quantity of detonators, detonating wire and other materials typically used for mining-related blasting.

According to investigators, the seized stock was being stored illegally at a farmhouse belonging to the accused in Harsore village.

Kachhawa added:

"A total of 10,000 kilograms of ammonium nitrate was seized. A large quantity of detonators, detonating wire, and other materials commonly used for mining-related blasting were also seized. The accused, Suleman Khan, is a resident of Harsore. He was storing the stock in his farmhouse. The accused has three previous cases registered against him, all related to the Explosives Act. He has been acquitted in one of them,"

Accused has prior criminal record Police confirmed that Suleman Khan has a criminal history, with three earlier cases registered against him, all linked to alleged violations of the Explosives Act. One of those cases has resulted in acquittal, while others remain on record

Investigation ongoing ahead of Republic Day Authorities said further investigation is under way to determine the source of the explosives, possible supply networks and whether the materials were intended for unlawful use. Security measures across the district have been heightened in view of Republic Day celebrations.