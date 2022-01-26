Republic Day: Security beefed up in Delhi to prevent terror incident. 5 points

The intelligence experts have asked the Delhi police to keep an eye out for the drone sellers. The police have said that it is adhering to SOPs regarding drones issued by the Centre, which divides the Delhi into three zones. The first zone is the green zone which is the outskirts of Delhi. The second one is the yellow zone where drones can be flown with some restrictions. The third zone is red zone where there is a complete ban on flying drones.

