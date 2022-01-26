Republic Day: Security beefed up in Delhi to prevent terror incident. 5 points

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Just as the country prepares for the much awaited 73rd Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2022, security arrangements have been tightened in Delhi amid looming threats.
The security agencies have been warning the police about the danger of drone attacks in the national capital. The Delhi police have installed anti-drone systems in view of threat and started searching for suspicious people. Delhi Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has also brief about the security in the national capital.
The intelligence experts have asked the Delhi police to keep an eye out for the drone sellers. The police have said that it is adhering to SOPs regarding drones issued by the Centre, which divides the Delhi into three zones. The first zone is the green zone which is the outskirts of Delhi. The second one is the yellow zone where drones can be flown with some restrictions. The third zone is red zone where there is a complete ban on flying drones.
Additionally, the Delhi Police has made high-tech security arrangements to prevent any terror incident. To keep a close watch on the people coming to the parade, the Delhi Police has made a top-notch security arrangement in and around the Rajpath. Delhi Police said a face recognition system has been installed to immediately identify any terror suspect or criminal. The system has a database of 50,000 suspected criminals.
According to the police, 30 face recognition systems have been installed at six entry points and 16 bridges for the people coming to watch the parade. Whenever a suspected person enters from these places, a red light will appear on the system. Further, three control rooms are keeping a watch on the Rajpath through more than 500 CCTV cameras.
Delhi Police has deployed about 30,000 personnel, including 65 companies of paramilitary forces, ahead of the Republic Day parade. 71 DCPs, 213 ACPs, 753 Inspectors of Delhi Police have been given the command of security of the parade. A counter drone system has been installed to monitor the air space. In view of the terrorist threat, 26 parameters of anti-terror measures have been followed.
In order to gather intelligence input, Delhi Police is continuously verifying all the hotels, guest houses, dharamshalas, tenants living in Delhi, servants working in the houses and labourers. Delhi Police is making security arrangements in coordination with the agencies involved in the Central Vista project without halting the work.
To collect every small input, inter-state coordination is used to avert any terrorist activity. A unit of Delhi Police is especially keeping an eye on social media. People are also being made aware through social media.
Just yesterday, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in arms smuggling. The accused have been identified as Ravi Khan (40), a resident of Prayagraj district in UP, and Rahul Singh Chhabda (23), a resident of Dhar district in Madhya Pradesh, they said.
According to police, they received information that Chhabda and his associates were supplying illegal weapons in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi/NCR from Madhya Pradesh. Police got a tip-off and laid a trap in the Mukundpur area on January 15 and apprehended Khan. He came there to supply the consignment of illegal arms. A total of 15 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.
