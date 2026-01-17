Republic Day terror threat? Khalistani, Bangladeshi outfits may target Delhi, other cities: Report

Intelligence agencies have issued a terror threat from Khalistani and Bangladeshi outfits for Republic Day, January 26. Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been put on high alert.

“Ahead of January 26, intelligence agencies have issued an alert warning that Khalistani terrorist organisations and Bangladesh-based terror outfits may attempt to target Delhi and several other cities across the country,” ANI reported, citing intelligence sources.

Also Read | EU leaders Costa, von der Leyen to visit India as Republic Day chief guests

According to the intelligence alert, the ANI report said, Punjab-based gangsters are increasingly acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad. “These handlers are allegedly using criminal networks to further their agendas and disrupt internal security.”

“The alert states that these gangsters are active across Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, and are gradually establishing links with Khalistani terrorist elements,” the intelligence sources said.

Republic Day parade preparations Ahead of the Republic Day parade on January 26, North District Police conducted a series of simulated mock drills at vulnerable and crowded locations to check the preparedness and response time of various stakeholders and agencies.

Four mock drill exercises were conducted during the first fortnight of January 2026 at sensitive locations across North Delhi, including vital installations, historical places, prominent markets and transport hubs, where large numbers of people gather daily.

These areas include Red Fort, ISBT Kashmere Gate, Chandni Chowk, Khari Baoli, Sadar Bazar and Metro stations, which are considered highly sensitive from a security perspective.

The drills were aimed at augmenting anti-terror measures and sensitising the public and agencies to remain alert during potential terror-related incidents.

At least 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade, providing a vivid display of India's rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements.