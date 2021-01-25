Republic Day tractor march: Hry police issues traffic advisory - check details

As hundreds are headed towards Delhi from the neighbouring states for the farmers' tractor rally on the Republic Day, Haryana authorities released a traffic advisory on Sunday asking people to avoid certain routes.

As per the advisory, people are advised against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days. It said that traffic movement would be disruptive on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi between January 25 and 27.

Also Read | Revenge of the lambs at the Gabbatoir

"Traffic on KMP-KGP expressway will also be impacted and interchanges at Kundli, Assaudha and Badli will not be accessible to traffic movement on these dates," a police advisory said.

"Therefore, all commuters are being advised not to use these routes on these dates to avoid any inconvenience," it added

Thousands of tractors were seen on the highways in Haryana heading towards Delhi, resulting in traffic congestion at several points on the GT Road, a police officer in Karnal said.

Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia said commuters were advised to use routes suggested by the local police in case travel towards Delhi was unavoidable.

Delhi traffic police release traffic advisory

Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory, asking the public to avoid a number of routes till the parade is over on 26 January.

"There would be elaborate traffic arrangements and restrictions in place for smooth conduct of the parade and tableaux along with respective routes," the advisory read.

As per the advisory, a number of roads will be restricted for few hours in order to conduct smooth passage of the Republic Day parade. No traffic will be allowed at Vijay Chowk from 6:00 pm on 25 January till the parade is over.

Further, no cross traffic on Rajpath intersections will be allowed on 25 January from 11 pm onwards till the parade is conducted, according to the traffic police.

It informed that metro services will remain available at all stations during the Republic Day Parade. However, boarding and deboarding of some stations would not be permitted.

While boarding and deboarding will not be allowed from 5 am till 12 noon at Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan metro stations, in Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course), Patel Chowk and ITO, the boarding and de-boarding will not be allowed from 8:45 am to 12 noon on Tuesday.

"In case any unidentified object or suspicious person is seen, information must be conveyed to the nearest policeman on duty," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via