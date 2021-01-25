Commuters to face traffic disruptions on Karnal-Delhi highway

Republic Day tractor march: Hry police issues traffic advisory - check details

2 min read . 06:23 AM IST

As per the Haryana Police advisory, people are advised against unnecessary travel towards Delhi over the next couple of days. It also said that traffic movement would be disruptive on the national highway from Karnal and Rohtak towards Delhi during January 25-27.