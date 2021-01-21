OPEN APP
Republic Day traffic advisory 2021: Details on road diversions in Delhi, Noida

2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 10:59 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The diversions will be put in place in view of full-dress parade rehearsal for Republic Day and then the actual parade on January 26 in the national capital
  • There will be no restriction on light vehicles, however, during this period, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding traffic arrangements and restrictions in place to facilitate the smooth conduct of rehearsals of Republic Day Parade.

Route diversions will be in place on January 22-23 and January 25-26 for heavy goods carriers on roads leading from Noida to Delhi, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police said.

The diversions will be put in place in view of full-dress parade rehearsal for Republic Day and then the actual parade on January 26 in the national capital, it said.

The diversions will be in place from 10 pm on January 22 till 1.30 pm the next day and then on January 25 till January 26 for the same time duration, the traffic police said in a statement.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal said that in order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic crossings at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the rehearsal days.Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, he said.

Movement of heavy goods carriers towards Delhi will be completely banned from the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, the Kalindi Kunj route, while the Chilla border will remain out of use due to the ongoing farmers' protest there, it stated.

Movement of heavy carriers will remain banned via the alternative New Ashok Nagar and Kondli routes too during this diversion period, the police said.

There will be no restriction on light vehicles, however, during this period, the police added.

Meanwhile, a total of 38 Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and four helicopters of the Indian Army will participate in the flypast at the Republic Day parade on January 26 this year.

