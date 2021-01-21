Republic Day traffic advisory 2021: Details on road diversions in Delhi, Noida

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Manish Kumar Agrawal said that in order to facilitate the uninterrupted movement of parade on Rajpath, there will be restrictions on the movement of traffic crossings at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 9 am to 12 pm on the rehearsal days.Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic, he said.