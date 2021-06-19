Republic Day violence case: A Delhi court on Saturday summoned actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others on 29th June in the Republic Day violence case. The court took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against Sidhu and others in the violence case.

PTI reported that Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar has summoned all the accused through video conferencing on 29th June. Production warrants have been issued against Maninder Singh and Khempreet Singh, who are still in judicial custody, the report said.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort injuring a number of police personnel.

On June 17, the police had filed a supplementary charge sheet.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch had filed a 3,224 page-long first charge sheet against Sidhu and 15 others on May 17. Among the named are Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh, Maninder Moni and Khempreet. The chargesheet said that Sidhu and Lakha Sidhana were among the main alleged conspirators of the violence.

Sidhu was arrested on February 9, but granted bail in April.

Delhi Police have alleged that Sidhu instigated the mob not to follow the agreed route for the tractor rally and to breach barricades with tractors on January 26.

The Police had told the Court that there was video evidence to show that the actor-turned activist entered Red Fort with supporters carrying lathis and flags.

The police also said that Sidhu was at the rampart of the fort where a flag was raised.

Following the violence, Delhi Police registered a case under sedition, rioting, violence, attempt to murder and dacoity. The crime branch of Delhi police was tasked with the investigation.

