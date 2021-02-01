The Delhi polic e announced on Monday that it will provide ₹25,000 compensation to its personnel who were grievously injured when violence broke out during the farmers' tractor parade on 26 January, reported news agency PTI.

In addition, ₹10,000 will be provided to the seriously injured policemen.

The police force had said earlier last week that 300 personnel were injured on Republic Day.

As many as 122 people have been arrested and 44 FIRs registered until now in connection with the violence, police said on Monday.

"Delhi police have filed 44 FIRs & arrested 122 people in connection with farmers' protest. We have provided the information on our website, anyone can see it," said the public representative officer of the force, Eish Singhal.

"Police have not detained anyone illegally. I appealed to people not to pay heed to rumours," he added.

The statement came in the backdrop of a plea in the Delhi High Court that is seeking the "release of all persons, including but not limited to farmers who have been illegally detained on or after January 26, in and around Singhu Border, Tikri Border and Ghazipur border."

The police has also sent over 50 fresh notices to people, including farmer leaders, after the tractor rally.

Violence at tractor parade

The tractor parade on Republic Day that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal the three new farm laws turned violent as some protesters deviated from pre-approved routes, leading to clashes with the security personnel.

Many of the protesters, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort while some of them hoisted religious flags on its domes and the flagstaff at the ramparts.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is investigating the matter and several teams have been formed to identify the culprits.

