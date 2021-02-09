OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Republic Day violence: Main accused Deep Sidhu arrested, says Delhi Police
Deep Sidhu's picture taken after arrest. (Delhi Police)
Republic Day violence: Main accused Deep Sidhu arrested, says Delhi Police

1 min read . Updated: 09 Feb 2021, 09:40 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested,' Delhi Police Special Cell said
  • The police had announced a 1 lakh reward for leads on Deep Sidhu and three other accused

Delhi Police today arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in Republic Day violence in the national capital. "Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested," Delhi Police Special Cell said on Tuesday.

The police had announced a 1 lakh reward for leads on Deep Sidhu and three other accused.

The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, Special Cell and Crime Branch.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

