Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Republic Day violence: Main accused Deep Sidhu arrested, says Delhi Police
Deep Sidhu's picture taken after arrest.

Republic Day violence: Main accused Deep Sidhu arrested, says Delhi Police

1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • 'Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested,' Delhi Police Special Cell said
  • The police had announced a 1 lakh reward for leads on Deep Sidhu and three other accused

Delhi Police today arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in Republic Day violence in the national capital. "Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested," Delhi Police Special Cell said on Tuesday.

Delhi Police today arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in Republic Day violence in the national capital. "Deep Sidhu, an accused in 26th January violence case arrested," Delhi Police Special Cell said on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol price at record high on Tuesday in Delhi

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST

More than 5% of Americans didn’t pay rent, mortgage in December

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Covid-19: India's daily death count falls below 100 for fifth time in February

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST

UK's daily new covid cases fall to lowest in 2 months

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Petrol price at record high on Tuesday in Delhi

1 min read . 10:36 AM IST

More than 5% of Americans didn’t pay rent, mortgage in December

1 min read . 10:12 AM IST

Covid-19: India's daily death count falls below 100 for fifth time in February

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST

UK's daily new covid cases fall to lowest in 2 months

1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The police had announced a 1 lakh reward for leads on Deep Sidhu and three other accused.

Also Read | India should worry about its public debt

The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, Special Cell and Crime Branch.

The names of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu and gangster Lakka Sadana were included in the FIR registered in connection with the violence at Red Fort in Delhi on January 26.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.