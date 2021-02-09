The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor and six other journalists, including Rajdeep Sardesai, in connection with the FIRs lodged against them for their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in New Delhi on Republic Day.

The cases will be taken up for hearing after two weeks, the apex court said. "We will hear you after two weeks and stay the arrest in the meanwhile," the SC bench said.

The three-judge bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and others on the petitions filed by Tharoor, along with those of Sardesai and journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Vinod K Jose and Anant Nath, seeking the quashing of police cases against them.

When the SC bench headed by CJI Bobde said it was issuing notice in the matter, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tharoor, said that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners in the meantime.

"Nothing is going to happen. Where is the danger," said the SC bench, also comprising Justices Bopanna and Ramasubramanian.

On 30 January, Delhi Police had filed a case against Tharoor, Sardesai and others.

Earlier, Tharoor and six journalists were booked by the Noida Police for alleged sedition, among other charges, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials had said.

Madhya Pradesh Police had also filed a case against Tharoor and the six journalists over their alleged ''misleading'' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

On Republic Day, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police in the national capital during the tractor rally called by the farmer unions to highlight their demand for the repeal of the three farm laws.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via