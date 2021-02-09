The three-judge bench of Chief Justice Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and others on the petitions filed by Tharoor, along with those of Sardesai and journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Vinod K Jose and Anant Nath, seeking the quashing of police cases against them.