Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami detained by Mumbai Police

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami has been detained for allegedly abetting suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer, say police. In the early hours today, Arnab alleged that he has been physically assaulted by the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police entered Goswami's residence and allegedly attempted to detain him.

#WATCH Republic TV Editor Arnab Goswami detained and taken in a police van by Mumbai Police, earlier today pic.twitter.com/ytYAnpauG0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

This case goes back to 2018 when a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik committed suicide in Alibaug. A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay was found in which he said that Goswami and two others — Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda —had not paid him ₹5.40 crore which led to his financial constraints, Hindustan Times reported.

In May this year, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had announced that a re-investigation has been ordered on a fresh complaint by Adnya Naik, daughter of the architect Anvay Naik.

Deshmukh had said Adnya alleged that the Alibaug police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018.

Goswami had earlier been booked in two cases related to his alleged provocative remarks and defaming Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a television debate on Palghar mob lynching incident and Bandra station crowding incident report at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station respectively.

The two cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including provocation with intent to cause riots, defamation, statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, criminal intimidation, and criminal conspiracy.

In April this year, Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray were allegedly attacked when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.

-With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via