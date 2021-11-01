Repurpose covid beds for dengue treatment: Mandaviya to Delhi govt

“Primary health care centres may prescribe anti-pyretic drugs to suppress the symptoms without addressing the root cause which may lead to eventual demise of the patient. Since testing is the most important step to identifying dengue, these deaths will not be reported as such and the incidence will continue to be under-reported," said Mandaviya. The minister also directed officials to ramp up testing so that all cases are reported and treated properly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}