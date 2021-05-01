Subscribe
Home >News >India >Request decision-makers with folded hands to provide oxygen to Delhi: Kejriwal

Request decision-makers with folded hands to provide oxygen to Delhi: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reiterated that there is a major shortage of oxygen in Deli
1 min read . 02:59 PM IST Staff Writer

'Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. How will this work?' Kejriwal asks

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday reiterated that there is a major shortage of oxygen in the national capital. Kejriwal said, "SOS is coming from all hospitals. We've spoken in courts and written to the Centre that Delhi requires 976 tons of oxygen daily but we've been allotted only 490 tons of oxygen. Yesterday we received only 312 tons. How will this work?".

He urged all the decision-makers to provide oxygen to Delhi.

Yesterday, Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said in a tweet that his government reviewed the status of oxygen supply in hospitals. "The crisis persists and shall continue till we get sufficient quantity of supply," Sisodia wrote.

He further wrote, "Not for a single day has Delhi been able to receive the allocated quantity of 490 MT oxygen. Every day is an SOS situation for Delhi".

Eight COVID-19 patients, including the HOD of gastroenterology department, of Batra Hospital here died due to oxygen shortage, officials said on Saturday.

Hospitals across the national capital had sent out SOS messages last week about depleting supplies of oxygen.

