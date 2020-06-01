Requests for waiver of late fee to be discussed at next GST Council meet

“In the recent past, tweets have been noticed by the government on the issue of waiver of late fee applicable on non-filing of GSTR 3B returns. The current requests for waiver of late fee pertains to the old period (August 2017 to January 2020). The trade is informed that the issue of late fee would be taken up for discussion in the next GST Council meeting," the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.