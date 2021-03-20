RERA in Uttar Pradesh to restart physical hearing from May 1

The decision for putting in place a hybrid system of hearings was taken during the RERA's 59th meeting on Friday. "The authority has henceforth decided to provide the opportunity of physical hearing to the concerned parties on their request from May 1, 2021 subject to strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol as applicable. The parties shall not be permitted to change the option of physical hearing after having opted for the same," RERA Secretary Rajesh Kumar Tyagi said.

