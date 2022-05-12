Reschedule NEET PG exam: IMA to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The IMA in its letter wrote“As a result of the delayed counselling schedule, NEET PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET PG 2022 exam, if they failed to secure a seat this year. However, the AIQ Counselling anticipated to be completed by the end of March 2022, is still in process and is uncertain if it will end by May 7. Several States will also be finishing the counseling around the middle of May 2022."