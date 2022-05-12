Reschedule NEET PG exam: IMA to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The IMA added in the letter,'The difference between NEET PG examination date and completion of 2021 counselling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult examination like NEET-PG'
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reschedule the NEET-PG examination which is scheduled to be held on 21 May.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to reschedule the NEET-PG examination which is scheduled to be held on 21 May.
The IMA in its letter wrote“As a result of the delayed counselling schedule, NEET PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET PG 2022 exam, if they failed to secure a seat this year. However, the AIQ Counselling anticipated to be completed by the end of March 2022, is still in process and is uncertain if it will end by May 7. Several States will also be finishing the counseling around the middle of May 2022."
The IMA in its letter wrote“As a result of the delayed counselling schedule, NEET PG 2022 was deferred from April 2022 to May 2022, so that the candidates could appear for the final stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2021 and can still have plenty of time for preparation and reappearance for the next NEET PG 2022 exam, if they failed to secure a seat this year. However, the AIQ Counselling anticipated to be completed by the end of March 2022, is still in process and is uncertain if it will end by May 7. Several States will also be finishing the counseling around the middle of May 2022."
The IMA added in the letter,"The difference between NEET PG examination date and completion of 2021 counselling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult examination like NEET-PG."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The IMA added in the letter,"The difference between NEET PG examination date and completion of 2021 counselling is too short for an aspirant to prepare and appear for an extremely difficult examination like NEET-PG."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) also cautioned stakeholders against "false and bogus information" being circulated in its name.
Meanwhile, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) also cautioned stakeholders against "false and bogus information" being circulated in its name.
This comes after a section of the media reported that NEET PG exam this year was postponed to July 9.
This comes after a section of the media reported that NEET PG exam this year was postponed to July 9.
In a tweet, the Press Information Bureau Fact Check handle said, "A FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a tweet, the Press Information Bureau Fact Check handle said, "A FAKE notice issued in the name of the National Board of Examinations claims that the NEET PG exam has been postponed & will now be conducted on 9th July 2022. The exam has not been postponed."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The exam will be conducted on 21 May 2022 only, it added.
The NBEMS at present conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in approved specialties leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) respectively.
The NBEMS at present conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in approved specialties leading to the award of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB) respectively.
In a notice issued on Saturday the NBEMS said it publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on its websites https://natboard.edu.in only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In a notice issued on Saturday the NBEMS said it publishes various notices pertaining to its activities on its websites https://natboard.edu.in only.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Stakeholders are advised to visit the above indicated website for the current and authentic information regarding NBEMS," it said.
"Stakeholders are advised to visit the above indicated website for the current and authentic information regarding NBEMS," it said.
"It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.
"It has come to the notice of NBEMS that some unscrupulous elements are circulating false and bogus information using spoofed notices in the name of NBEMS.
"All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on NBEMS website," the NBEMS communication stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"All NBEMS notices issued July 2020 onwards bear a QR code. Scanning the QR code will redirect the user to the said notice on NBEMS website," the NBEMS communication stated.