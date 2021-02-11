Rescue work at the tunnel in Tapovan was suspended temporarily on Thursday following rise in the water level in Rishiganga river. Around 25-35 people are estimated to be trapped in the tunnel for over four days since the glacier burst.

"Rescue operation temporarily halted in Chamoli district due to a rise in the level of water in Rishiganga river. Orders have been given to vacate the areas downstream," DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI.

Security personnel at work inside the tunnel were rushed out and heavy machines engaged in drilling through the debris and sludge were also withdrawn.

"We had reached a distance of six metres and then realised that water is coming there. Had we continued, there would have been issues as rocks are unstable, the excavator would have fallen. So we have suspended drilling operation for the time being," said Ujjwal Bhattacharya, the project director of NTPC.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: JCB machines, equipment and rescue teams exit the tunnel in Joshimath, Chamoli district where rescue operation is underway, as the operation has been temporarily halted due to a rise in the level of water in Rishiganga river. pic.twitter.com/u8JhPqCyFB — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

The residents of the area have also been alerted and. "People are requested to remain alert and not panic," Chamoli police said.

On Sunday, a glacier burst at Joshimath in the state's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that wreaked havoc and washed away hydroelectric stations. The death toll stands at 34.

