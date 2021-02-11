OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Uttarakhand: Rescue operation in Tapovan tunnel halted after surge in water level
Rescue teams work outside the entrance of Tapovan tunnel (AFP)
Rescue teams work outside the entrance of Tapovan tunnel (AFP)

Uttarakhand: Rescue operation in Tapovan tunnel halted after surge in water level

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 03:12 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Around 25-35 people are estimated to be trapped in the tunnel for over four days
  • On Sunday, a glacier burst at Joshimath in the state's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system

Rescue work at the tunnel in Tapovan was suspended temporarily on Thursday following rise in the water level in Rishiganga river. Around 25-35 people are estimated to be trapped in the tunnel for over four days since the glacier burst.

"Rescue operation temporarily halted in Chamoli district due to a rise in the level of water in Rishiganga river. Orders have been given to vacate the areas downstream," DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar told news agency ANI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The Tandav team agreed to make changes to portions found objectionable, making it the first show to officially modify content since OTT was brought under the I&B purview last November. (HT)

Controversies help bolster viewership of OTT shows

4 min read . 02:57 PM IST
On Wednesday, Twitter, in a blog post said it has taken action against more than 1,000 accounts. (File Photo: Reuters)

Social media misuse to spread fake news to invite strict action: Ravi Shankar

1 min read . 02:50 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

'We're at war with this virus': Inside Biden's response to Covid-19

4 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Student undergoes thermal screening as schools reopened for the students of class 6, 7 and 8, following its closure since March 19, 2020, due to coronavirus pandemic, at Government Model Senior Secondary School, in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI Photo)

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia bans travel from 20 countries, including India

1 min read . 02:40 PM IST

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

Security personnel at work inside the tunnel were rushed out and heavy machines engaged in drilling through the debris and sludge were also withdrawn.

"We had reached a distance of six metres and then realised that water is coming there. Had we continued, there would have been issues as rocks are unstable, the excavator would have fallen. So we have suspended drilling operation for the time being," said Ujjwal Bhattacharya, the project director of NTPC.

Watch: JCB machines exit Tapovan tunnel

The residents of the area have also been alerted and. "People are requested to remain alert and not panic," Chamoli police said.

On Sunday, a glacier burst at Joshimath in the state's Chamoli district triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system that wreaked havoc and washed away hydroelectric stations. The death toll stands at 34.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout