The navy said,"aerial search by maritime reconnaissance aircraft and helicopter sorties amounting to 270 hours have been undertaken so far. Underwater search around the crash site which include extensive dives by saturation divers and continuous overnight search using HD camera have been undertaken in the last 10 days." "All sections of the aircraft wreckage including ejection seats have been accounted for using side scan sonar and HD cameras. The flight data recorder/cockpit voice recorder alongwith other important material have been recovered so far for analysis/investigation," it said. The Indian Navy deployed nine warships, 14 aircraft and a number of fast interceptor craft as part of the search and rescue mission to locate Commander Sing The Navy had ordered a high-level inquiry to investigate the incident which was third involving the Mig-29K in the last one year.