New Delhi: Research and innovation are necessary for the sustained growth of pharmaceuticals sector, said health minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Addressing the first governing council meeting of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs), the minister said that the focus must shift from self-sustenance model to profit model through expanding research base, creating industry connect and ramping up infrastructure. Mandaviya added that the expertise of human resources should be utilized along with implementation of best practices from other institutions. “Only then we will be able to make National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) as the centre for high quality research and create a fundamental base for pharmaceutical innovation in the country." In a tweet, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment towards strengthening the holistic research ecosystem in the pharma sector and the brand NIPER. Highlighting further on the necessary interventions that can be taken, he said that the government has initiated various steps such as pharma innovation, new programme to promote research and innovation in pharmaceuticals is being taken up through Centres of Excellences (CoEs). “We will also encourage industry to invest in research and development in specific priority areas, such as medical devices and health technologies. We must come up with competitive and commercially viable solutions through our NIPERs." The minister added that this is possible only through robust collaboration and consultations not just among NIPERs but relevant research institutions like the Department of Biotechnology, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research, ICMR, DRDO etc. “In this regard, formal and informal interactions among peers, researchers need to take place." Speaking about strengthening institutional capacities, Mandaviya said that the participants should adapt to the fast-paced world of technology and focus on making the country self-sufficient in most critical technologies of the future. “We must work with the needs of modern times and the country’s requirements. Best practices from the world must be adopted and implemented after being modified to the local needs." To give a push to R&D efforts and more exposure for commercialization, he suggested expanding the research repository for better visibility to all stakeholders. “This will further create better coordination among researchers and synergize efforts in creating more translational research towards commercially viable products." The union minister released a research compendium showcasing compendium which is a compilation of Research and development in drugs and pharmaceuticals being carried out at NIPERs. It enumerates the outcome of R&D activities in the form of patents, publications, extra-mural, Industry sponsored projects.