Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher who currently grab attention as he made a prediction about a deadly earthquake hitting Turkey and its neighbouring areas just a few days before the quake actually hit Turkey and Syria and killed more than 30,000 people.

As his prediction came true, another video of Hoogerbeets is doing rounds on the internet that a major earthquake may soon strike the Indian subcontinent and make an impact in the Indian Ocean region(IOR). In the video he can be seen explaining the impact of the quake, but he also categorically said in a tweet,"Let me be clear: the purple bands do NOT indicate a potential rupture zone (sic). They mark regions at the time of atmospheric fluctuations relative to the Sun and a larger tremor may occur in or near that band. I explained this multiple times in videos. No room for wild ideas."

However, according to the USGS, neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. It said that USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur (in a specific area within a certain number of years.

An earthquake prediction must define 3 elements: 1) the date and time, 2) the location, and 3) the magnitude.

Yes, some people say they can predict earthquakes, but here are the reasons why their statements are false:

They are not based on scientific evidence, and earthquakes are part of a scientific process. For example, earthquakes have nothing to do with clouds, bodily aches and pains, or slugs.

They do not define all three of the elements required for a prediction.

Their predictions are so general that there will always be an earthquake that fits; such as, (a) There will be a M4 earthquake somewhere in the U.S. in the next 30 days. (b) There will be a M2 earthquake on the west coast of the U.S. today.

If an earthquake happens to occur that remotely fits their prediction, they claim success even though one or more of their predicted elements is wildly different from what actually occurred, so it is therefore a failed prediction.

“Predictions (by non-scientists) usually start swirling around social media when something happens that is thought to be a precursor to an earthquake in the near future," USGS said in a statement. The so-called precursor is often a swarm of small earthquakes, increasing amounts of radon in local water, unusual behavior of animals, increasing size of magnitudes in moderate size events, or a moderate-magnitude event rare enough to suggest that it might be a foreshock.