Hours after writing a letter to Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, urging to reconsider the decision of the government to suspend the license of Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi on 30 September took a dig at his own party's government in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking it to X (formerly Twitter), Varun Gandhi wrote, “The question is not about the families of 450 workers, but also about the hundreds of common people of the state (Uttar Pradesh). Only the 'vision of humanity' can do justice to their suffering, not the 'arrogance of the system'."

“Lest the resentment towards 'naam' (name) spoil the 'kaam' (work) of lakhs," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the letter to Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Varun Gandhi had written, “The swift suspension of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital's license in Amethi, without a thorough investigation, is an injustice to all individuals who depend on the institution."

Following the death of a woman patient in the hospital, who was admitted there for a minor operation on 14 September, the state government suspended the hospital's licence and it was sealed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per details, the patient's husband had alleged she was given an overdose of anaesthesia, that worsened her condition and ultimately led to her death.

Taking action based on the allegation, a case was registered against four people from Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and a notice was issued for its closure. Though the government maintained it took action against the hospital was taken after an inquiry into the case by a local committee.

