Reservation counters for booking of special trains to open from 22 May: Railways

The Indian Railways today announced that from tomorrow (22 May), it will resume reservation counters for booking of the 200 special trains which are scheduled to run from 1 June, 2020.

"Indian Railways has also allowed booking of Reservation Tickets through the Common Service Centers and Ticketing agents with effect from tomorrow," the national transporter said in a statement.

For this purpose, Zonal Railways have been instructed to decide and notify the opening of reservation counters in a phased manner along with dissemination of information about their locations and timings as per local needs and conditions.

"Opening of booking centers will mark an important step in graded restoration of passenger railway services," it said in a release.

Indian Railways also announced that it will be providing full refund for cancelled tickets for special trains which are scheduled to run from 1 June, 2020.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Railways has released the full list and other reservation rules for the 200 special trains the bookings for which began today from 10 am.

These trains also include the popular trains such as Durontos, Sampark Krantis, Jan Shatabdis and Poorva Express and more. Railways also said that these will have both AC and non-AC classes and fully reserved coaches.

The bookings of tickets can be done through online IRCTC website or app and advance reservation period shall be maximum 30 days for trains to be run from 1 June, Railways added.

Moreover, no unreserved tickets (UTS) will be issued and no tickets will be issued onboard to any passenger during the journey, it said, adding that no tatkal and premium tatkal booking shall be permitted.

RAC, waitlist to be generated but waiting list ticket-holders not permitted to board trains to be run from June 1, the national transporter said.

It may be noted that running of Shramik Special trains will continue to be handled by local State Governments as per the existing protocols.

Zonal railways may adhere to standard social distancing guidelines and observe the hygiene protocols in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Railways added.

Earlier, today Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said that the national transporter will offer more passenger trains soon, in an attempt to kickstart the economy after nearly two months of nationwide lockdown in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Apart from this, on Wednesday, the government also announced that domestic flights and civil aviation operations will resume from 25 May in a "calibrated" manner. According to the minister, special operating procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are being separately issued.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25 May. SOPs for passenger movement also being separately issued by Ministry," tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

However, Puri later added that the government is considering capping the prices of airline tickets, but "those will be comfortable".

"We are looking at some basic measures that could be taken relating to capping prices of airline tickets, but those will be comfortable," said Puri.

