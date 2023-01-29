New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has amended the recruitment rules for the post of Medical Superintendent (MS).

The recruitment process has now been changed from regular to deputation mode. Previously, the the post of Medical Superintendent was filled through direct recruitment, under which reservations were applicable.

In a communication to the union health minister, who is also the president of AIIMS, Professor In Charge Dr Sanjay Kumar Arya said, “The undersigned is directed to convey the approval/sanction of the competent authority for amendment in existing recruitment rules for the post of medical superintendent at AIIMS."

Dr Arya informed that the process of direct recruitment has been scrapped by the competent authority and the new recruitment rules for MS have come in its place. Now, the position of Medical Superintendent will be filled on deputation basis for a period of five years (initially for three years, which can be further extended by two years).

The medical qualification for the recruitment includes, “A medical qualification included in Schedule I & II or part of the II of the third schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (candidates possessing the qualifications included in part II of the third scheduled should also fulfil the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the act). A post graduate qualification ie, MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in any medical discipline. Or master’s degree in hospital administration from a recognized institution/university or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto," said Dr Arya.

“The position will also require at least 14 years of teaching, and, or research experience after obtaining the post graduate qualification in the specialty or master’s degree in hospital administration, of which at least seven years should be into administration of a major hospital in a senior position," he said.

Queries sent to the spokespersons of AIIMS and the union health ministry remained unanswered.

A senior AIIMS official criticized the change in the recruitment rules for the post of Medical Superintendent. “Till now, the post has been filled by directed recruitment of the candidate through reservation policy. There are two MS post at AIIMS—one at the main AIIMS centre and other one is at RP eye centre and for two the posts reservation policy was applicable. Now it was turn of OBC candidates and in next rotation US. They have totally bypassed reservation rule against deputation to benefit other candidates on deputation. Had it remained direct recruitment where reservation is applicable."