Reservation policy not applicable for AIIMS Delhi’s Medical Superintendent post

A senior AIIMS official criticized the change in the recruitment rules for the post of Medical Superintendent. “Till now, the post has been filled by directed recruitment of the candidate through reservation policy. There are two MS post at AIIMS—one at the main AIIMS centre and other one is at RP eye centre and for two the posts reservation policy was applicable. Now it was turn of OBC candidates and in next rotation US. They have totally bypassed reservation rule against deputation to benefit other candidates on deputation. Had it remained direct recruitment where reservation is applicable."