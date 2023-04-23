'Reservations for Muslims will be removed if...': Amit Shah at rally in poll-bound Telangana2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 09:28 PM IST
- The countdown for the ruling BRS in Telangana which has been running a corrupt government in the state for the last eight-nine years has begun: Shah claimed
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday addressed a gathering in Telangana, where he claimed that K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS Government in Telangana should start countdown as ‘BJP’s fight will not stop until the present regime is dethroned’.
