The AAP-led Delhi government on Tuesday directed all private hospitals and nursing homes with 50 beds or more in the city to reserve at least 40% of their total bed capacity for Covid-19 patients in view of a surge in infections.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in the national capital has exponentially increased from 2.44% on 31 December last year, to over 8% on Tuesday, the government said in an order.

It added that the transmissibility of the variant is very high and the number of Omicron positive cases in the community are rising exponentially.

"Therefore, the keepers of all private hospitals/nursing homes having total bed capacity of 50 beds or more are directed to reserve at least 40 per cent of their total bed capacity (i.e. 40 per cent of ward bed capacity and 40 per cent of lCU bed capacity) for Covid patients," read the order issued by the Nursing Home Cell of the Delhi Directorate General of Health Services.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months.

The highest positivity rate was recorded on May 17 at 8.41 per cent.

On Monday, Delhi had reported 4,099 new cases of COVID-19 and the positivity rate was at 6.46 per cent. The new cases of the coronavirus have taken the number of active cases in the city to 14,889, the highest in over seven months. The figure was 16,378 on May 27.

A Delhi Health Department bulletin said that 8,593 of the active cases are in home isolation. The total count of cases in the city has gone up to 14,63,701.

The bulletin said 65,487 tests were conducted on Tuesday.

It said 1,575 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have gone up to 14,23,699.

Three fatalities due to the virus were also reported and the death toll stands at 25,113.

The cumulative positivity rate is at 4.44 per cent and the case fatality is 1.72 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.