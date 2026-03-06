Reserve Bank of India announces ₹1 lakh crore OMO purchase of government securities to boost liquidity

✕

Ravi Hari

Ravi Hari is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers major international developments, with a focus on politics, policy shifts, elections, conflicts, diplomacy, and evolving geopolitical power dynamics. He closely tracks the United States and other strategically important regions that shape global economic and political discourse. Based in Mumbai, Ravi plays a key role in planning daily news execution, delivering breaking news coverage, and producing in-depth, long-form stories tailored for a digital-first audience.



With more than 15 years of experience in digital journalism, Ravi specializes in producing and overseeing news content across multiple platforms. He is adept at delivering both breaking and analytical stories, tracking emerging trends, and implementing strategies to optimize audience engagement and visibility. He believes in delivering journalism that is accurate, insightful, impactful, grounded in integrity, facts, and thorough analysis.



Ravi has built a distinguished career across leading news and media organizations. Earlier, he worked with Moneycontrol, BTVI, and Times Now. These roles strengthened his real-time editorial decision-making, and social media strategy, while honing his ability to navigate fast-paced news cycles and deliver engaging content.



Ravi holds a Master’s degree in English, awarded with a Gold Medal. Outside of work, he is passionate about engaging with diverse perspectives and enjoys reading books on history and international relations to deepen his understanding of global affairs, as well as exploring culture, literature, and traditions to gain insights into societies. He values staying connected with friends. He is also passionate about mentoring young athletes, drawing on his own experience as a university-level table tennis player to guide and inspire emerging talent.