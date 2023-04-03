Neeraj Nigam has been appointed as Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), effective immediately, according to a release by the central bank on Monday.

In his new role, Nigam will be responsible for overseeing several departments including Consumer Education and Protection, Financial Inclusion and Development, Legal, and Secretary.

Before his promotion to ED, Nigam served as the head of the Bhopal Regional Office for the RBI.

Over more than 30 years, Neeraj Nigam has worked in a variety of departments within the RBI, including Regulation and Supervision, Human Resource Management, Premises, Currency Management, and Bank Accounts. He has worked in both the Central Office and Regional Offices of the RBI.

In addition to his extensive experience, Nigam holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Barkatullah University in Bhopal.

He has also earned the professional certification of Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).