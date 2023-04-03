Reserve Bank of India appoints Neeraj Nigam as executive director1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:49 PM IST
- In his new role, Nigam will be responsible for overseeing several departments including Consumer Education and Protection, Financial Inclusion and Development, Legal, and Secretary.
Neeraj Nigam has been appointed as Executive Director by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), effective immediately, according to a release by the central bank on Monday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×