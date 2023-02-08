Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5%
- RBI said that its policy stance remains focused on withdrawal of accomodation
The Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the sixth straight increase, as core inflation remained high despite signs retail inflation has peaked.
