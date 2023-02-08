Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4% for 2023-24

Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4% for 2023-24

1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Livemint
RBI governor

  • Reserve Bank of India's key repo rate was raised by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the sixth straight increase, as core inflation remained high despite signs retail inflation has peaked.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on 8 February announced the Monetary Policy statement. The MPC has projected GDP will grow at 6.4 percent in financial year 2023-24.

Also Read: RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates

RBI's key repo rate was also raised by 25 basis points (bps) on Wednesday as widely expected, the sixth straight increase, as core inflation remained high despite signs retail inflation has peaked.

The Real GDP growth for 2023-24 is projected at 6.4 percent with Q1 at 7.8%, Q2 at 6.2%, Q3 at 6% & Q4 at 5.8% :RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

