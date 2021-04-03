Covid-19 patients should be charged the rates fixed in September last year, he said, adding that officials have been directed to ensure that patients get proper facilities at fixed rates at all hospitals of the state.
The direction came in the backdrop of the state reporting 1,422 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,35,921.
In addition to this, two fatalities took the death toll in the state to 2,824, according to an official report.
One death each was reported from Ajmer and Alwar districts, it said.
The fresh cases included the highest of 195 in Kota, 188 in Jaipur and 175 in Jodhpur, the report issued here said.
A total of 3,22,613 people have recovered from Covid-19 and the number of active cases at present is 10,484, it said.