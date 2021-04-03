Subscribe
Home >News >India >Reserve beds for Covid patients, charge fixed rates: Rajasthan asks hospitals

Reserve beds for Covid patients, charge fixed rates: Rajasthan asks hospitals

A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease test swab sample
1 min read . 11:55 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Covid-19 patients should be charged the rates fixed in September last year, the government has directed
  • The state reported 1,422 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,35,921

As coronavirus infection surge across the country, the Rajasthan administration has directed government and private hospitals to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients.

State Medical and health minister Raghu Sharma said the hospitals having 60 or more beds will have to keep 10% of these reserved for coronavirus infected patients.

Covid-19 patients should be charged the rates fixed in September last year, he said, adding that officials have been directed to ensure that patients get proper facilities at fixed rates at all hospitals of the state.

The direction came in the backdrop of the state reporting 1,422 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,35,921.

In addition to this, two fatalities took the death toll in the state to 2,824, according to an official report.

One death each was reported from Ajmer and Alwar districts, it said.

The fresh cases included the highest of 195 in Kota, 188 in Jaipur and 175 in Jodhpur, the report issued here said.

A total of 3,22,613 people have recovered from Covid-19 and the number of active cases at present is 10,484, it said.

Several states have taken similar steps to ensure availability of hospital beds for patients who need them.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently decided to discharge the Covid-19 patients who are asymptomatic in order to vacate hospitals beds for those with serious symptoms.

The civic body said in an order that no asymptomatic Covid-19 patients without comorbidity would be allotted a hospital bed in any public or private hospitals.

It described the "needy" patient as the one with "mild or serious symptoms or a Covid-19 patient with comorbidities".

