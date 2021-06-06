Delhi government has instructed all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID vaccination centres for Covaxin to ensure that the doses are used only to vaccinate people in the 18-44 age group, who are eligible for receiving the second dose during June.

"DDMA hereby directs that all private hospitals and nursing homes functioning as COVID Vaccination Centres for Covaxin shall ensure that Covaxin shall be used for vaccination to only those people (of age group 18-44 years) who are eligible for receiving second dose of vaccination during the month of June, 2021 or till further orders," stated a Delhi Disaster Management Authority order.

Those found in violation of the directions will be penalised as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Act and other applicable laws, the order further read.

Delhi has already instructed government-run vaccination centres on Thursday to administer Covaxin to people in the 18-44 age group eligible for receiving the second dose of the vaccine during June or till further orders.

The order comes days after Delhi High Court ordered governments in Delhi and the Centre to present communications between them regarding people in the 18-44 age group who have not been administered the second dose of Covaxin so far.

The single-judge high court bench of Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a plea from a person in the 18-44 age group who had received the first dose of Covaxin.

"Keeping in view the fact that the second dose of COVAXIN is, as per the existing protocol, required to be administered within 4-6 weeks of the first dose, which the GNCTD admits that it may not be in a position to do – it is evident that the failure to administer the second dose would compromise and frustrate the very exercise of administering the initial dose in the first place," the court had noted.

This is, therefore, a question of serious and urgent public concern, it further added.

Shortage of vaccines has been a concern for Delhi government since the inoculation programme began. It started vaccinating people in the 18-44 age group from May 1. As of now, all 368 government centres administering both Covaxin and Covishield to people in this category have been temporarily closed for around two weeks now.

Amid supply crunch, Delhi government has floated a global tender to procure 10 million doses of Covid vaccines.

