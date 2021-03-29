Resetting supply chain strategies

Resetting supply chain strategies1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2021, 06:09 AM IST
The pandemic, however, is forcing a re-look at supply-chain strategies
The pandemic, however, is forcing a re-look at supply-chain strategies
Even before covid struck, biz were trying to overhaul their supply-chain with digitization. The pandemic, however, is forcing a re-look at supply-chain strategies.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.