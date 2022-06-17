American politician and founder of non-profit organisation Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani has been ‘blowing up on TikTok’ and you would want to know why.
American politician and founder of non-profit organisation Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani has been ‘blowing up on TikTok’ and you would want to know why.
The politician had started her organisation Girls Who Code, to break stereotype bias and gendered employment in the computer science stream. The organisation also aims to increase the number of girls in the field.
Recently she was called to speak at the Bill Gates Summit and an interview done later which describes an experience she had at the summit is every word of encouragement every female CEO needs to hear.
Saujani shared a snippet of that interview on LinkedIn and captioned it “Apparently I'm blowing up on TikTok. This has over a million views on Steven Bartlett's page. I'm glad it's resonating!".
In the video Saujani talks about the time she was asked give a 10-minute speech at the Bill Gates Summit.
An advocate who fights to reduce gender gap in the society, she talks about the time she was cautioned about her speech and people asked her how she felt cause it was the only speech and she had to five the speech with Warren Buffet and Bill Gates in the front row.
Saujani goes on to say that most people would feel intimidated, however, since she has been a CEO, her attitude has been ," you? you are running what?"
The Girls Who Code founder talks about her experience and says “its never been about whether we are qualified, whether we are prepared, whether we are ready."
Pointing at the hierarchy that gender gap manifests in the society via canonical understandings, Saujani further states, “We never really dissected the undeserved, unearned privilege that so many people people have and that we have literally bought and been fed."
The snippet ends on rather encouraging notes for all the female CEOs where she says, “Basically this propaganda that we are not good enough, we are not smart enough, and that we don't belong and the real resistance in this is saying No more."
With an estimated net worth of $1 million – $4 million, Saujani is reclaiming the space that female CEOs have always deserved-- at par with other gendered CEOs.
Saujani is married to entrepreneur Nihal Mehta, who was a co-founder of ad tech startup LocalResponse and now is a co-founding partner of Eniac Ventures, a seed stage venture capital firm.
Following the 2012 founding of Girls Who Code, Saujani was listed in Fortune’s 40 Under 40 list. Saujani is also often marked in one of the richest people in the United States' list.
Reshma Saujani is also the founder of Marshall Plan for Moms. In January 2021, she placed advertisements in The New York Times and The Washington Post calling on the Biden administration to support the passage of a “Marshall Plan for Moms" in the form of a resolution introduced by Representative Grace Meng and pass a series of financial relief executive actions benefiting mothers and women in the workforce.
Her LinkedIn bio describes her as the first Indian American woman to run for US Congress.
Her LinkedIn bio describes her as the first Indian American woman to run for US Congress.