NEW DELHI : The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) called for a nationwide strike from 27 November over the delay in NEET-PG Counselling 2021.

Issuing a statement, FORDA requested all resident doctors across the country to withdraw from Out Patient Department (OPD) services from Saturday, 27 November.

FORDA in their statement said that, "The already overburdened and exhausted Resident Doctors of the nation fighting at the frontline since the beginning of the COVID-19 Pandemic, have been waiting patiently till date for some positive outcome of Supreme Court proceedings in the matter of already delayed NEET-PG 2021 counselling. However, there seems to be no respite to their physical and mental distress, with the next court hearing scheduled on 6th January 2022."

The decision for the nationwide strike was taken after a discussion with Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) representatives.

In their statement they also urged the Centre and Supreme Court of India to take immediate notice.

They said, “We hereby urge upon the union government and the Supreme Court of India to take note of the grievance of resident doctors and take necessary measures for expediting the NEET-PG 2021 Counselling as well as admission process and to fast-track the court proceedings on an urgent basis."

The doctor's association also pointed out that they would escalate the protest if there was no positive response from the Indian government or the apex court. "The onus of any such unfortunate situation affecting healthcare services will be on the concerned authorities," read the statement.

Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing of the ongoing case in NEET counselling till January. The same day the Centre requested a time of four weeks since it has decided to revisit the criteria of ₹8 lakh annual income limit for EWS category.

The Modi government has introduced a 10% reservation quota in medical colleges for students belonging to economically weaker sections(EWS). Unless the apex court and the government comes to a decision on this the the process of admission and counselling has remained shut for medical colleges.

