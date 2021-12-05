Resident doctors of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi have said they will boycott emergency services along with OPD services from December 6, Monday, over “repeated delay in NEET PG Counselling 2021".

The resident doctors of several hospitals run by the central and state governments in the national capital will boycott routine as well as emergency services from December 6 onwards, reports said, in protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. The protest has been called by Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) over the matter.

Earlier this week on Friday, resident doctors of three Centre-run hospitals in Delhi - Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital , Safdarjung Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital - had boycotted all routine services in protest over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Resident doctors at a few Delhi government-run facilities, including LNJP Hospital and DDU Hospital, had also refused to offer services in OPDs, even though emergency services were rendered.

The Resident Doctors' Association at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital had warned the administration that its members will withdraw from emergency services if no concrete step is taken by the stakeholders to ensure immediate completion of NEET-PG counselling.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.