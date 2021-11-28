NEW DELHI : Federation of Resident Doctors' Association ( FORDA ) continued their nationwide strike of OPD service in demand of expediting the NEET PG 2021 counselling as well as admission process.

The association has called a pan-India meeting on 29 November to discuss the further course of action.

On 27 November, FORDA observed a nationwide strike against repeated delays in NEET PG 2021 counselling as well as the admission process.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Manish, FORDA President said, "Resident doctors did not attend the Sunday OPD. FORDA will hold a meeting tomorrow post-lunch. We will discuss the ongoing issues."

"The Government asked us three to four days time to submit the documents against the earlier time of four weeks. We are hopeful that by next week our demands will be fulfilled," he added.

The protest was also observed to fast-track court proceedings on an urgent basis stating, "In case there is no positive response, we will escalate our protest and whose any unfortunate onus that will affect healthcare will be on the concerned authorities."

FORDA had sent a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya regarding withdrawal from OPD services in healthcare institutions from 27 November onwards.

