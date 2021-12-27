As many as 7 cops were injured during the protest of resident doctors near ITO today, Delhi police said on Monday as reported by news agency ANI . Intensifying their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling, scores of resident doctors in Delhi on Monday symbolically "returned their lab coats", and took out a march in the streets.

Meanwhile, patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities -- Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals -- and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals, a PTI report said.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), which has been spearheading the protest for the last several days, told PTI that several doctors were "detained" by police force, and taken to police station premises, before being released after some time. He also alleged that police force was used and some of the doctors were injured.

However, police denied any allegations of lathicharge or use of abusive language from their end, and said 12 protestors were detained and released later.

They said for over six to eight hours, the protestors blocked the ITO road. Repeated requests were made to them to move away from the spot, but they continued to jam the road. Later, both the carriageways of the ITO Marg were also blocked by the protestors, according to the police.

According to police, while the protestors were being removed from the roads, they tried to tear the uniform of the police personnel. They even broke the glasses of police vehicle and misbehaved with the forces.

