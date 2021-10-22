Residential and warehousing sectors major investment movers in Q3 2021: Colliers

From Q3 2021 onwards, the residential sector has already seen an uptick in housing sales led by pent-up demand from the last few months, and other factors. To propel demand during the festive season, banks have reduced home loan rates. This will spur demand across several segments. Meanwhile, significant demand for affordable housing and growing investments in new projects should increase supply in tier-I markets such as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, National Capital Region, and Bengaluru.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}