Residential launches reflect improving demand visibility, tier-I developers to benefit: India Ratings

New Delhi: The increase in mortgage rates coupled with inflationary impact on disposable incomes could impact absorption for tier 2 developers while tier 1 developers would continue to benefit from the polarisation of demand, India Ratings and Research said on Thursday.
New Delhi: The increase in mortgage rates coupled with inflationary impact on disposable incomes could impact absorption for tier 2 developers while tier 1 developers would continue to benefit from the polarisation of demand, India Ratings and Research said on Thursday.
On an overall basis, the ratings agency expects the absorption rate to increase 12% from a year ago in FY23, just about breaching pre-covid levels of FY19. It expects new launches, which had dropped to as low as 150 million sq ft in 2020-21, to rebound to 357 million sq ft in 2022-23.
On an overall basis, the ratings agency expects the absorption rate to increase 12% from a year ago in FY23, just about breaching pre-covid levels of FY19. It expects new launches, which had dropped to as low as 150 million sq ft in 2020-21, to rebound to 357 million sq ft in 2022-23.
While risks of a global slowdown feeding into IT services and manufacturing exports coupled with persistent cost inflation remain headwinds for incomes, customer affordability has the cushion to absorb some of these risks, supported by an improved need for home ownership.
While risks of a global slowdown feeding into IT services and manufacturing exports coupled with persistent cost inflation remain headwinds for incomes, customer affordability has the cushion to absorb some of these risks, supported by an improved need for home ownership.
Additionally, tier 1 players have built in financial flexibility by resorting to an asset light model through the joint development route, it said.
Additionally, tier 1 players have built in financial flexibility by resorting to an asset light model through the joint development route, it said.
The demand has been supported by the formalisation of the economy post GST and Covid-19, given the acceptance of work from home practices across organisations and a regulatory architecture which has brought in greater discipline and confidence to the market.
The demand has been supported by the formalisation of the economy post GST and Covid-19, given the acceptance of work from home practices across organisations and a regulatory architecture which has brought in greater discipline and confidence to the market.
Ind-Ra expects that while Tier 1 developers will continue to exhibit strong growth, Tier 2 developers could experience incremental challenges. Ind-Ra as part of its mid-year sector outlook for FY23 has maintained an improving outlook on Tier 1 developers and a deteriorating outlook on Tier 2 developers.
Ind-Ra expects that while Tier 1 developers will continue to exhibit strong growth, Tier 2 developers could experience incremental challenges. Ind-Ra as part of its mid-year sector outlook for FY23 has maintained an improving outlook on Tier 1 developers and a deteriorating outlook on Tier 2 developers.
“Housing prices could increase 8% yoy in FY23 on a pan-India basis after rising 6% yoy in FY22, providing cushion to the cost increases of 8%-10% during the year," said Aparna Chaughule, Associate Director at India Ratings. Prices in tier-1 cities have increased 7% from a year ago in the second quarter of FY23.
“Housing prices could increase 8% yoy in FY23 on a pan-India basis after rising 6% yoy in FY22, providing cushion to the cost increases of 8%-10% during the year," said Aparna Chaughule, Associate Director at India Ratings. Prices in tier-1 cities have increased 7% from a year ago in the second quarter of FY23.
The market pricing was fairly subdued in FY19, FY20 and FY21, and the pick-up in demand has allowed developers to pass on most of the increases in costs in the final pricing. Housing prices for developers in Bangalore and Mumbai are likely to increase in FY23 post a period of price declines; those in Hyderabad, NCR, Ahmedabad and Kolkata are likely to maintain a similar level of increase in FY23 as in FY22, India Ratings said.
The market pricing was fairly subdued in FY19, FY20 and FY21, and the pick-up in demand has allowed developers to pass on most of the increases in costs in the final pricing. Housing prices for developers in Bangalore and Mumbai are likely to increase in FY23 post a period of price declines; those in Hyderabad, NCR, Ahmedabad and Kolkata are likely to maintain a similar level of increase in FY23 as in FY22, India Ratings said.
Ind-Ra believes that while launches have picked-up across price points, the volume growth potential seems to be in the sweet spot of ₹30 lakh to ₹1 crore (with affordable housing below ₹50 lakh contributing 50% to overall volumes) wherein sales and launches have exhibited a strong improvement.
Ind-Ra believes that while launches have picked-up across price points, the volume growth potential seems to be in the sweet spot of ₹30 lakh to ₹1 crore (with affordable housing below ₹50 lakh contributing 50% to overall volumes) wherein sales and launches have exhibited a strong improvement.
Although the premium and the ultra-premium segments will continue to lead in terms of the total value of sales, the volumes are likely to remain the highest in the ₹30 lakh to ₹1 crore segment.
Although the premium and the ultra-premium segments will continue to lead in terms of the total value of sales, the volumes are likely to remain the highest in the ₹30 lakh to ₹1 crore segment.
The impact of a global slowdown and increase in interest rates may have some impact. However, given the affordability cushion and the need to purchase homes, Ind-Ra expects this segment to continue to lead in the volume charts.
The impact of a global slowdown and increase in interest rates may have some impact. However, given the affordability cushion and the need to purchase homes, Ind-Ra expects this segment to continue to lead in the volume charts.
The increase in interest rates and consequently an increase in the cost of mortgages could mean pushing the demand to a later period. It however is unlikely to impact the credit profiles of Tier 1 players who have increasingly moved to the joint development route, making them increasingly asset light and improving their overall financial flexibility.
The increase in interest rates and consequently an increase in the cost of mortgages could mean pushing the demand to a later period. It however is unlikely to impact the credit profiles of Tier 1 players who have increasingly moved to the joint development route, making them increasingly asset light and improving their overall financial flexibility.
Consequently, according to India Ratings the rating Outlook on Tier 1 players is Positive and for those which are sitting on inventory and have limited financial flexibility in the event of a slowdown (Tier 2) is Negative for FY23.
Consequently, according to India Ratings the rating Outlook on Tier 1 players is Positive and for those which are sitting on inventory and have limited financial flexibility in the event of a slowdown (Tier 2) is Negative for FY23.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.