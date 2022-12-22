Residential launches reflect improving demand visibility, tier-I developers to benefit: India Ratings

The market pricing was fairly subdued in FY19, FY20 and FY21, and the pick-up in demand has allowed developers to pass on most of the increases in costs in the final pricing. Housing prices for developers in Bangalore and Mumbai are likely to increase in FY23 post a period of price declines; those in Hyderabad, NCR, Ahmedabad and Kolkata are likely to maintain a similar level of increase in FY23 as in FY22, India Ratings said.