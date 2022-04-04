Residential property market quarterly sales hit 4-year high in Q1 2022: Report

Unsurprisingly, the maximum sales were in the sub- ₹50 lakh category which made up 41% of all sales in Q1 2022. However, it is noteworthy that the higher category, that is ₹1 crore and above, actually saw an increase in its share of sales in this quarter. This category made up 25% of all sales in Q1 2022 as compared to 18% in Q1 2021.